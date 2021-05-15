हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi govt sets up oxygen concentrator banks in every district to fight COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing, on Saturday (May 15, 2021), announced that the government has set up oxygen concentrator banks in every district to fight the oxygen crisis in the city. 

File Photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing, on Saturday (May 15, 2021), announced that the city has reported 6,500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has dipped to 11 percent now.

“In the last 24 hours, 6500 cases have been reported in Delhi, the positivity rate has further gone down to 11%. So Corona's impact is going down in Delhi. 1000 ICU beds have been set up within 15 days, our doctors and engineers have set an example. I thank them,” said Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister also stated that the government has set up oxygen concentrator banks in every district to fight the oxygen crisis in the city. 

“From today, we are starting a very important service- we're starting oxygen concentrator banks. Essential to provide oxygen to COVID patients, on time. We've started this for such patients," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"200 such banks are set up in every district. Our team will provide the concentrator at the doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed,” Kejriwal added. 

