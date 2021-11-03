Delhi govt to provide free coaching to 15,000 students, check details here

New Delhi: In order to help the weaker sections of the society such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and Minorities, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) announced to resume the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana'. Under this scheme, eligible students can avail of free private coaching for civil services, SSC, banking, railways, JEE, NEET and other competitive exams from as many as 46 empanelled institutions.

"Students belonging to economically and socially weaker sections of the society do not have access to private coaching. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal ji, we came up with the scheme so that all students have equal opportunities to pursue their dreams," Delhi's Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

He further informed that students will also get Rs 2,500 per month as a stipend which they can use for travel or purchasing study material.

"This time we have a target of providing coaching to 15,000 children. We have tied up with 46 institutes in Delhi, to whom we will pay fees so that children will take coaching there," he emphasised.

The minister said that under this scheme, around 5,000 SC/ST children were provided free coaching in 2018-19. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to the scheme. The AAP leader said since the situation has started becoming normal, the government has planned to resume the scheme to benefit children.

Eligibility for Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana

Residents of Delhi and children belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS categories.

The annual family income limit is up to Rs 8 lacs.

Passed 10th and 12th class from schools in Delhi

Documents required for Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana

Caste Certificate, Income Certificate or EWS Certificate issued by the Competent Authority, as applicable.

How to apply for Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana

Students can directly apply to the institute for admission in the prescribed format available on scstwelfare.delhigovt.nic.in.

The institute will enrol the students based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria and the availability of seats.

After enrollment of students, the institute needs to submit a complete list of such admitted students to the Department within seven days from the start of the Coaching programme.

A list of empanelled Institutes along with the number of seats allotted is available on scstwelfare.delhigovt.nic.in.

The last date to apply ONLINE on the E-district portal is December 2021.

More details about the scheme are available on the Delhi government's website.

