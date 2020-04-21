हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt to test mediapersons for COVID-19; Tejashwi Yadav urges Nitish Kumar to ensure security of Bihar journalists

A special camp was organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of journalists, during which the BMC collected the swab samples of 171 mediapersons.

Delhi govt to test mediapersons for COVID-19; Tejashwi Yadav urges Nitish Kumar to ensure security of Bihar journalists

New Delhi: A day after 53 journalists tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 in Mumbai, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital will conduct test on mediapersons for the novel virus. Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the Chief Minister to organise mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of the one that was held in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that."

A special camp was organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of journalists, during which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected the swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on April 20, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav too urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold a similar camp to conduct test for coronavirus on media. "Honorable Chief Minister is requested to conduct tests for all mediapersons in the state. Like other Corona warriors, they should also be ensured proper security and facilities," he tweeted in Hindi. 

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalDelhiCoronavirusCOVID-19Tejashwi Yadav
Next
Story

World Health Organisation warns rush to ease coronavirus COVID-19 rules could cause resurgence
Corona Meter
  • 18601Confirmed
  • 3252Discharged
  • 590Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M6S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day