GRAP Stage 4: Full List Of Bans If Delhi AQI Hits 451—Truck Ban, Work From Home, And Construction Stop

The National Capital woke up to another toxic smog-shrouded morning on Wednesdat, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 388 at 7 am, which firmly put the city in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Presently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has GRAP Stage 3 enforced to combat the persistent pollution. Authorities have not yet imposed the most stringent measures under GRAP Stage 4, though the AQI has shown only negligible improvement from Monday morning, when it was recorded at 351.

Understanding GRAP Stage 4: Emergency Measures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Restrictions under GRAP Stage 4 are automatically triggered when the AQI crosses the 451 mark, which is considered a "Severe Plus" or emergency situation. It involves drastic curbing of pollution sources and would likely lead to large-scale shutdowns.

Under the stringent restrictions of GRAP Stage 4, which is triggered when the AQI exceeds 451, several major activities are either banned or severely restricted. In terms of Vehicular Movement, there is a total ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, excluding those carrying essential goods and services.

Furthermore, all diesel-run Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles registered in Delhi that are BS-IV or below are banned from plying, except those used for essential services.

Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities face a complete ban, which is extended even to previously exempted linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, pipelines, and power transmission.

Regarding the Workplace, NCR State Governments and the GNCTD may decide to enforce a 50% Work-From-Home (WFH) policy for staff in government, municipal, and private offices, while the Central Government will decide WFH permissions for its own employees.

For Education, physical classes may be discontinued for students in Grades VI through XI, with teaching resuming online.

Finally, State Governments may consider implementing additional Non-Emergency Activities measures, such as the closure of colleges/educational institutions and the closure of non-emergency commercial activities.

What is ALLOWED Under GRAP Stage 4

Essential Trucks: These are trucks that carry essential goods and services.

Clean Fuel Trucks: All trucks running on LNG, CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel are allowed to enter Delhi.

Additional Measures: The state governments are empowered to take such emergency measures as vehicle rationing, that is, the odd-even concept based on registration numbers.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI Jumps To 388 'Very Poor'; 16 Stations Hit Severe As Supreme Court Seeks Monitoring Data