Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2891729https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-groom-reminded-of-ex-as-dj-plays-channa-mereya-walks-off-from-wedding-viral-2891729.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WEDDING

Delhi Groom Reminded Of Ex As DJ Plays ‘Channa Mereya’, Walks Off From Wedding – Viral

The post by pages on the social media platform Instagram did not specify the time of the now-called-off wedding. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Groom Reminded Of Ex As DJ Plays ‘Channa Mereya’, Walks Off From Wedding – Viral Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

In an unexpected twist during a wedding celebration in Delhi, the groom called off his marriage during the festivities. He reportedly left after the DJ played an emotional Bollywood song – 'Channa Mereya' – stirring up memories of his past relationship and heartbreak.  

When the DJ played the song from the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which is popularly known as the 'break-up' song among fans, the groom was reminded of his past, so he left his wedding. The guests from his side (barat) also left.

The information about the bizarre incident came to light on the social media platform Instagram. The post by pages on the platform did not specify the time of the now-called-off wedding. 

In response to the information, some netizens thanked the DJ for "saving" the groom, and some even suggested that the song should be played at all Indian weddings. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK