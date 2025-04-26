Delhi Groom Reminded Of Ex As DJ Plays ‘Channa Mereya’, Walks Off From Wedding – Viral

In an unexpected twist during a wedding celebration in Delhi, the groom called off his marriage during the festivities. He reportedly left after the DJ played an emotional Bollywood song – 'Channa Mereya' – stirring up memories of his past relationship and heartbreak.

When the DJ played the song from the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which is popularly known as the 'break-up' song among fans, the groom was reminded of his past, so he left his wedding. The guests from his side (barat) also left.

The information about the bizarre incident came to light on the social media platform Instagram. The post by pages on the platform did not specify the time of the now-called-off wedding.

In response to the information, some netizens thanked the DJ for "saving" the groom, and some even suggested that the song should be played at all Indian weddings.