/Delhi: Gym trainer gunned down in Aya Nagar over personal rivalry

A gym trainer was shot dead on Monday after two assailants opened fire on him in the Aya Nagar area of South Delhi, Delhi Police said.
According to police officials, the incident took place at around 10:30 AM, when the two attackers fired approximately 10 to 12 rounds at the victim.
The exact identity of the trainer has not been officially released, and further details about the attackers are awaited as investigations continue.
Police suspect that the murder was the result of a personal rivalry, though officials have not ruled out further lines of inquiry as the probe develops. Teams have been deployed to the area to gather evidence, question witnesses, and trace the movements of the accused, who are said to have fled the scene shortly after the shooting.
Given the number of rounds fired, investigators are treating the attack as a targeted and premeditated act rather than a spontaneous altercation.
In a separate development, Delhi Police also reported the recovery of an unidentified body from an open field in the Swaroop Nagar area of the city. The body, which bore visible injury marks on the neck and chest, was spotted on Sunday.
According to police officials, the body is estimated to be approximately two to three days old, suggesting the death may have occurred sometime earlier in the week.
Authorities have not yet been able to establish the identity of the deceased. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, which is expected to help determine the exact cause and time of death, as well as provide further clues about the circumstances surrounding the case.
Delhi Police have launched separate investigations into both incidents.
Officials said updates on the identities of the victims, the accused in the Aya Nagar shooting, and the findings of the postmortem in the Swaroop Nagar case are awaited.
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