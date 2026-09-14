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Delhi: Gym trainer gunned down in Aya Nagar over personal rivalry

According to police officials, the body is estimated to be approximately two to three days old, suggesting the death may have occurred sometime earlier in the week.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Delhi: Gym trainer gunned down in Aya Nagar over personal rivalry
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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