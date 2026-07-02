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  • /Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, asked to explain why it should not be evicted by July 7

Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, asked to explain why it should not be evicted by July 7

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has been asked to explain by July 7 why an eviction order should not be passed, following the Union Government's claim that the Club is an unauthorized occupant of the 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road property after termination of its lease.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, asked to explain why it should not be evicted by July 7
Image Credit: ANI. Delhi Gymkhana Club.

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