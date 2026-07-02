/Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, asked to explain why it should not be evicted by July 7

In its plaint, the Government has also stated that after the lease was terminated through a notice dated May 22, 2026, the Club was directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises by June 5, 2026. It has alleged that despite the notice, the Club failed to vacate the property and has continued to remain in occupation, thereby attracting the provisions of the Public Premises Act governing unauthorized occupants. The Government has sought eviction of the Club and restoration of possession of the premises to the Union of India.