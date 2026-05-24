Delhi Gymkhana Club pleads for status quo as Centre orders eviction of 27.3-acre premises by June 5

One of Delhi's oldest and most prominent social institutions is facing an uncertain future after the Central Government ordered it to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road by 5 June 2026, citing defence infrastructure, governance and public security requirements.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued the order on 22 May, invoking Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed originally granted to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for maintaining a social and sporting club. The government stated that the land sits in a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the capital and is needed for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects" integrated with adjoining government lands. Under the order, the entire plot, including all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings would vest absolutely in the President of India through the L&DO. Failure to hand over possession by the deadline would result in the government taking possession in accordance with the law.

The club responded swiftly. In a letter dated 23 May addressed to the Land and Development Officer, the General Committee urged the Ministry to ensure "no dislocation" of the club and its operations, warning that the move could affect thousands of members, employees and other stakeholders. The committee asked that no action disrupting the institution's functioning be taken until clarity emerges on key questions, including the possibility of relocation and the allotment of alternative land.

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The club also pointed out that discussions with the L&DO over enhanced lease rent were already underway, and that a writ petition challenging the enhanced rent is currently pending before the Delhi High Court. It further noted that the institution is currently being managed by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, following an order of the National Company Law Tribunal in 2022, as a transitional arrangement until an elected body takes charge.

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Making a case for its continued relevance, the club said its financial position had improved considerably in recent years, projecting a profit of Rs 925.10 lakh for 2023-24, compared to losses of Rs 1,239.26 lakh during 2021-22. It currently serves nearly 14,000 members and employs more than 500 people, with decades of investment in infrastructure, sporting facilities and club administration.

The General Committee has requested an urgent meeting with Ministry officials to discuss the concerns of members and staff, and asked the government to consider allotting an alternative plot should relocation go ahead.

The club's fate now rests on whether the government is willing to engage before the June deadline arrives.

(With ANI inputs)