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  • /Delhi Gymkhana Club, Staff Welfare Association move Delhi HC against Centre's eviction proceedings; plea listed for July 6

Delhi Gymkhana Club, Staff Welfare Association move Delhi HC against Centre's eviction proceedings; plea listed for July 6

The matter has been listed before the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on July 6, when the court is scheduled to hear the applications filed by the Club and the Staff Welfare Association.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
Delhi Gymkhana Club, Staff Welfare Association move Delhi HC against Centre's eviction proceedings; plea listed for July 6
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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