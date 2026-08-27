/Spike in Delhi: H1N1 crosses 2,446 cases as health minister orders emergency hospital upgrades

With 138 additional cases recorded over the course of one day, the aggregate number of H1N1 cases in Delhi rose to 2,446. While there was a significant increase in the swine flu cases, the total number of Influenza-A cases in the national capital rose to 3,177. This called for immediate and effective administrative measures from the Delhi government.
A high-level virtual meeting was conducted by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh with medical superintendents of all state-run facilities to discuss the issues of assessing institutional capacity, isolating vulnerable patients, and ensuring availability of uninterrupted medical supplies.
Mandatory hospital upgrades and isolation protocols
To cope with the rising trend of respiratory illnesses, the health department has made mandatory operational procedures for all state-run medical facilities.
Quotas for isolation beds: Smaller hospitals are required to keep at least five beds for isolation of patients, while the larger hospitals should have ten or more.
Flu corners: All the emergency departments must arrange a separate screening corner which would be run by senior resident physicians.
Rosters: Facilities are supposed to implement shift duty schedule to ensure uninterrupted medical services.
Demographics and medicine stock
There was a specific focus on protecting high-risk demographics such as children and elderly people as well as conducting an immediate clinical examination of the patients.
Readiness to diagnose: Hospitals must have sufficient stocks of the Viral Transport Medium (VTM) for efficient swabbing and testing.
Independent procurement of medicines: Administrations were authorized to take care of the local procurement of medicines themselves in order to avoid any shortages of important medications.
Education of people: High-footfall areas of hospitals will be equipped with educational banners explaining influenza symptoms and hygiene practices.
Call for calm from the government
In order to address the growing panic, Health Minister Pankaj Singh assured people that there was no need to panic.
"There is no need for panic. Most of the patients who have come to hospitals so far have presented with mild fever and other common symptoms and have recovered within a day or two. Delhi government hospitals are fully prepared, and our health system is continuously monitoring the situation."
The administration advised people to practice respiratory hygiene, use masks in crowded places, and consult a doctor immediately if needed. The medical diagnostics and treatment are available in all government hospitals, health centers, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.
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