Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Spike in Delhi: H1N1 crosses 2,446 cases as health minister orders emergency hospital upgrades

Spike in Delhi: H1N1 crosses 2,446 cases as health minister orders emergency hospital upgrades

Delhi’s H1N1 tally crossed 2,446 cases following 138 new diagnoses. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has ordered hospitals to ramp up isolation beds and emergency readiness.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
Spike in Delhi: H1N1 crosses 2,446 cases as health minister orders emergency hospital upgrades
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Spike in Delhi: H1N1 crosses 2,446 cases as health minister orders emergency hospital upgrades
2
3
4
5