Delhi HC allows Vinesh Phogat to compete in Asian Games trials; calls WFI action 'vindictive'

The Delhi High Court has permitted wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held from May 30.

In its May 22 judgment, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that Phogat could not meet the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) "exclusionary" selection policy only because she was on maternity leave. The court further stated that motherhood cannot become a ground for exclusion or marginalisation of female athletes like Phogat.

"It cannot be denied that the journey of a female athlete through pregnancy and the post-partum period is one that is marked by extraordinary physical challenges, the magnitude of which is often insufficiently acknowledged within institutional sporting frameworks. We cannot remain oblivious to the physiological realities and disadvantages related to child birth that female athletes undergo during maternity," the Court said, reported Bar and Bench.

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Notably, the Division Bench also criticised the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for issuing what it described as a “deplorable” show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, terming the federation’s action as vindictive in nature.

The WFI notice had said that her disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being overweight was a "national shame".

However, the court strongly objected to the choice of words used in the notice, observing that it reflected mala fide intent on the part of the WFI.

"Such observations made in the SCN [show-cause notice] despite the award issued by CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport], which clearly held that there was no wrongdoing on part of the appellant [Phogat], appear to be pre-mediated and are ex-facie misconceived and ought to have been avoided. Such observations are retrograde and show the mala fide intent of respondent No. 1 [WFI] by being vindictive against the appellant," the Court observed.

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The Bench had made similar observations during the hearing on May 22 and had also questioned the Central government over its failure to take action against the WFI for issuing the show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat.

“These [WFI officials] are the administrators of sports? What action have you [Central government] taken against them? Was the authority of the Department of Sports not aware that such kinds of notices were issued. If she is bringing laurels to the country, will you not give her a chance also? Has she committed any violations? Were you taken into confidence before this policy? This is absolutely a retrograde step and you are sitting silent,” the Court had orally asked during the hearing.

The court subsequently passed the present order permitting Vinesh Phogat to take part in the selection trials.

The Division Bench issued the ruling while hearing Phogat’s appeal against a single-judge order that had earlier denied her relief.

According to reports, Vinesh Phogat was initially barred from participating in the trials as eligibility was restricted to medal winners from select competitions held during 2025 and 2026.

Phogat had not participated in any of those events, having announced her retirement after the 2024 Olympics before making a comeback to wrestling in December 2025.

The WFI later issued a show-cause notice accusing her of indiscipline, violations of anti-doping regulations, and failing to complete mandatory return-to-competition procedures following her retirement.

According to WFI, Phogat did not complete the required six-month notice period under United World Wrestling regulations before attempting a comeback. The notice also referred to her 2024 Paris Olympics disqualification for being overweight, calling it a "national embarrassment", and alleged “whereabouts failures” linked to anti-doping protocols.

Vinesh Phogat rejected the allegations, asserting that both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency had cleared her to compete from January 2026 onwards. She alleged that the federation was attempting to pressure her into retirement and termed the action unfair and politically motivated.