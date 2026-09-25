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  • /Delhi HC asks Meta to remove 'AI-morphed photo' of woman next to PM Modi, issues notice to CJP leaders

Delhi HC asks Meta to remove 'AI-morphed photo' of woman next to PM Modi, issues notice to CJP leaders

The Delhi High Court granted police protection to a woman who alleged that an obscene deepfake image of her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was circulated during a CJP protest, while directing Meta to remove the content within 24 hours.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Delhi HC asks Meta to remove 'AI-morphed photo' of woman next to PM Modi, issues notice to CJP leaders
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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