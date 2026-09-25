/Delhi HC asks Meta to remove 'AI-morphed photo' of woman next to PM Modi, issues notice to CJP leaders

Justice Kathpalia said, "Then comes the issue of providing protection to the petitioner. In the petition, the petitioner not disclosed her present address. That is a correct decision taken by her. However, in order to ensure that she is provided complete police protection, it is directed that today itself she will disclose her exact residence address to IO present in Court. And IO shall forthwith transmit address to SHO of the area in which petitioner resides. IO shall also transmit a copy of this order to the said SHO who is directed to ensure complete police protection to petitioner in all possible and practical manner".