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Delhi HC cracks down on fake GST registrations, orders biometric Aadhaar checks nationwide

Delhi HC orders biometric Aadhaar authentication for GST registrations after fake accounts linked to crores in tax evasion.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Delhi HC cracks down on fake GST registrations, orders biometric Aadhaar checks nationwide
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Delhi HC cracks down on fake GST registrations, orders biometric Aadhaar checks nationwide
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