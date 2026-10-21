Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi High Court slams jailed CJP leaders, refuses custody relief

'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi High Court slams jailed CJP leaders, refuses custody relief

Delhi High Court slams CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, refuses to entertain their plea in Jantar Mantar protest trespassing case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi High Court slams jailed CJP leaders, refuses custody relief
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Delhi High Court and Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi High Court slams jailed CJP leaders, refuses custody relief
2
3
4
5