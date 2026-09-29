/Delhi HC: Custody not necessary only to recover stridhan, gives anticipatory bail to 80-year-old

The Delhi High Court has ruled that police cannot seek custodial interrogation only to recover a woman's stridhan, saying such recovery is not something a bail court is meant to secure.
Justice Girish Kathpalia made the remarks while granting anticipatory bail to a retired government servant, aged around 80, in a matrimonial dispute. The case involves Sections 354, 354A, 376, 498A, 406 and 34 of the IPC and Section 74 of the BNS.
The FIR was registered on April 29, 2026, initially under Sections 498A and 406 of the IPC. Sections 354, 354A and 376 of the IPC and Section 74 of the BNS were added later. The accused is the complainant's father-in-law. She alleged that he sexually harassed her on several occasions and that an incident of sexual assault took place in May 2022.
The accused told the court that the allegations were made to pressure his son, the complainant's husband, in the couple's matrimonial dispute. The prosecution opposed bail, saying custodial interrogation would be more effective and the investigation was still at an early stage.
The investigating officer first claimed the accused had ignored repeated notices to join the probe. When the court asked to see the notices, the officer said they had been given verbally. No case diary was produced either. The court said this did not inspire confidence and concluded the accused was never actually asked to join the investigation.
On custodial interrogation, the court noted that the only reason given was to recover the complainant's stridhan. It called custody "certainly not a requisite" for that, and added that the complainant had not yet started proper legal proceedings to get her stridhan back.
The court cited the Supreme Court's ruling in Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar, which says arrests in matrimonial cases should not be automatic. It also cautioned that allegations of sexual misconduct in such disputes cannot be assumed to be false, and that each case turns on its own facts.
For the limited purpose of bail, the court pointed out that the alleged offences date to May 2022 or earlier, while the FIR came nearly four years later, with no specific dates given. It said it saw no convincing explanation for the delay.
It also took note of family photographs showing the accused, the complainant and their child together. The court stressed that these points were weighed only for bail and that the trial court must decide the case on evidence.
The court rejected the argument that the accused might flee simply because relatives live in Canada, saying his liberty could not be denied on that basis, and it considered his age.
If arrested, he is to be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount.
The court also noted that a Canadian court had given custody of the couple's three-year-old child to the husband. It said custody is a question of the child's welfare rather than a contest between parents, and stressed the value of the child having both parents involved.
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