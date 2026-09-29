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Delhi HC: Custody not necessary only to recover stridhan, gives anticipatory bail to 80-year-old

The court further noted that no case diary relating to the alleged notices was produced and said the investigating officer’s exercise failed to inspire confidence.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Delhi HC: Custody not necessary only to recover stridhan, gives anticipatory bail to 80-year-old
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Delhi HC: Custody not necessary only to recover stridhan, gives anticipatory bail to 80-year-old
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