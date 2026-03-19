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NewsIndiaDelhi HC directs authorities to ensure peace in Uttam Nagar after 'khoon ki Holi on Eid' threat
UTTAM NAGAR MURDER

Delhi HC directs authorities to ensure peace in Uttam Nagar after 'khoon ki Holi on Eid' threat

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued directions to the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the Uttam Nagar area amid apprehensions of possible violence during Eid.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi HC directs authorities to ensure peace in Uttam Nagar after 'khoon ki Holi on Eid' threatSupreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to make proper security arrangements in Uttam Nagar amid fears of possible violence during Eid.

The court also said that these arrangements should continue until the festival of Ram Navami, ANI reported.

During the hearing of the Uttam Nagar murder case, a bench led by Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya said that security should make people feel safe and protected.

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“We thus direct the police and civil administration of the area to take all necessary action permissible under the law to ensure that the situation does not take any ugly turn and that an atmosphere is created conducive to the peaceful and dignified observance of the festival of Eid, which is likely to be tomorrow. Police bandobast to be made should be such that instils a sense of safety and security to all," HT quoted the bench as saying.

It also directed authorities to make sure that no one creates trouble or disturbs law and order, warning the police not to be careless, as any incident in Delhi can have wider consequences.

“Authorities shall also ensure that no one from any section of society to play any kind of mischief having the potential of creating any untoward situation. Mr Lau, ask your police authorities not to be lax. Whatever happens in Delhi has a ripple effect,” HT quoted the court as saying.

(This is a developing story.)

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