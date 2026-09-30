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  • /Delhi HC ends notice to Uber, Ola, Rapido over women's safety

Delhi HC ends notice to Uber, Ola, Rapido over women's safety

The counsel submitted that there was no checking of drivers after 8 pm or 9 pm to ascertain whether they were operating at airports or other strategic locations and whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Delhi HC ends notice to Uber, Ola, Rapido over women's safety

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Delhi HC ends notice to Uber, Ola, Rapido over women's safety
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