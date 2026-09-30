Delhi HC ends notice to Uber, Ola, Rapido over women's safety

The counsel submitted that there was no checking of drivers after 8 pm or 9 pm to ascertain whether they were operating at airports or other strategic locations and whether they were under the influence of alcohol.

Reported By ANI Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST join share