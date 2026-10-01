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Delhi HC grants bail to ISIS conspiracy accused after over 5 years in custody

The High Court noted that Kamal had remained in custody for more than five years and that only one of the 161 prosecution witnesses was under examination.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Delhi HC grants bail to ISIS conspiracy accused after over 5 years in custody
Image Credit: ANI

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