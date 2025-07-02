Advertisement
DELHI HIGH COURT

Delhi HC Grants Bail To Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat In Parliament Security Breach Case

Delhi High Court granted bail to two accused in the Parliament security breach case, on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond and two sureties each.

|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi HC Grants Bail To Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat In Parliament Security Breach Case

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to two accused, namely Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, in the Parliament security breach case, on furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond and two sureties each.

A Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order of granting bail to two accused.

"We are granting bail on ₹50,000 surety. He shall not give interviews, or make any statement regarding the case before the press or social media. He shall not leave Delhi and appear before investigating agency every Monday Wednesday and Friday," the Court directed, Bar and Bench reported.

Neelam Azad was arrested by Delhi Police on December 13, 2023, along with three others named Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, and Amol Shinde in connection with the Parliament security breach.

While Azad and Shinde were protesting outside the Parliament building, Sharma and Manoranjan D managed to enter the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, releasing smoke from canisters.

Subsequently, police also arrested Lalit Jha, alleged to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, and co-accused Mahesh Kumawat.

