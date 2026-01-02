Delhi HC Grants Wife Legal Guardianship Of Husband In Vegetative State

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed a wife as legal guardian of her husband, who is in a vegetative state and in a coma after a brain haemorrhage. The petitioner had sought to be appointed as the legal guardian of her husband, Salam Khan, who is stated to be in a vegetative/comatose state after suffering from an "Intracranial Haemorrhage" in February 2025.

Justice Sachin Datta allowed the petition moved by Professor Alka Acharya to appoint her as a legal guardian of her husband, Salam Khan. After considering the medical examination and report of the SDM, the High Court allowed the petition and directed that Prof. Alka Acharya (wife of Salam Khan) be appointed as the legal guardian of Salam Khan.

"Prof Alka Acharya shall have the right to take decisions regarding, but not limited to, the medical treatment, caretaking, daily expenditures, finances, management/dealing with assets of Salam Khan," Justice Sachin Datta directed on December 31, 2025.

The high court further directed that Prof Alka Acharya shall be at liberty to deal with any movable and immovable assets of Salam Khan towards his medical and daily expenditures. She is also allowed to handle his bank account, fixed deposits, mutual funds, Car, and flats jointly held by the petitioner and her husband.

It was submitted by the counsel for the petitioner that on February 2, 2025, Salam Khan was diagnosed with a severe brain haemorrhage and underwent an emergency lifesaving surgery at the Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

Subsequently, on February 14, 2025, for further treatment, he was transferred to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and was discharged on April 11, 2025. Since discharge, he has been under constant care and supervision of his family at his residence, the counsel submitted.

It was further submitted that, however, his medical condition has not improved, and he continues to remain in an unconscious and vegetative state, requiring a tracheostomy tube for breathing and a Ryle tube for feeding.

It was also pointed out that a certificate dated 11.04.2025 issued by the Senior Consultant at Fortis Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, expressly certified that Salam Khan is suffering from "Intracranial Haemorrhage" and is "bed bound" and in "unconscious state".

Subsequently, the petitioner filed the petition seeking guardianship of Salam Khan with regard to all matters relating to his estate, including (but not limited to) immovable and movable properties, financial affairs, social security funds etc, in order to enable her to arrange the affairs and assets of Salam Khan for managing his medical requirements and expenses.