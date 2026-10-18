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Delhi HC: Hygienic public toilets are part of Right to Life, seeks MCD accountability

The court also directed that the members of the inspection teams be paid an honorarium to cover conveyance, photography and other incidental expenses incurred while carrying out the exercise.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Delhi HC: Hygienic public toilets are part of Right to Life, seeks MCD accountability

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