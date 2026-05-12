Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046836https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-hc-issues-notice-on-plea-seeking-free-broadcast-of-fifa-world-cup-2026-in-india-3046836.html
NewsIndiaDelhi HC issues notice on plea seeking free broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India
DELHI HC

Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking free broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking free broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2026 in IndiaPhoto Credit: ANI/File photo

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Prasar Bharati on a petition seeking directions to ensure that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is broadcast in India, especially through free-to-air public platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The petition states that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 being scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, no broadcaster in India has acquired the media rights for the tournament so far. It argues that this may deprive millions of football fans across the country from watching one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the plea, FIFA had initially valued the India broadcasting rights package for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups at around USD 100 million. However, due to lack of interest from broadcasters, the value was later reduced to nearly USD 35 million. The petition claims that even after the reduction, no final agreement has been reached.

The plea says the FIFA World Cup has already been notified as a "sporting event of national importance" under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007. It argues that once such a notification has been issued, the government and Prasar Bharati are under an obligation to ensure that the event is made available to the public.

The petition also highlights India's large football audience and refers to FIFA data showing that India was among the top global engagement markets during the FIFA World Cup 2022. It further states that Prasar Bharati has the infrastructure to broadcast the tournament through DD Sports, DD Free Dish and its WAVES OTT platform.

The petitioner has argued that failure to broadcast the tournament would violate citizens' rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution, including the right to receive information through television and public broadcasting platforms.

Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar appeared for the petitioner along with advocates Ankit Konwar, Avdhesh Bairwa, Subhashni Kumari, Prateek Singh, Nishi Rathore, Nishi Kashyap, Abhishek Nair, Akash Kumar and Arpit Pandey. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal government
Suvendu Adhikari-led Bengal govt withdraws Z-plus security cover for Abhishek
Weather Update
Is North India heading for weather twist? Satellite images raise warning
Madhya Pradesh land scam
Coincidence or scam? 50 officers in MP's Bhopal engage in 'land corruption'
Tim David
IPL takes strong action against RCB star Tim David for using 'obscene gesture'
PM Modi foreign visit
PM Modi to visit UAE and four other nations to strengthen bilateral ties
CSK
Top 7 fastest fifties for CSK in IPL: Urvil Patel to MS Dhoni; check list
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu’s bold claim: Pak running shadow campaign to destroy US-Israel ties
PM Modi
'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM on destination weddings abroad
Sujit Bose
ED arrests TMC leader & ex WB Minister Sujit in Municipality Recruitment scam
US President Donald Trump
‘That piece of garbage they sent us…’: Says Trump on negotiations with Iran