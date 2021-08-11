Delhi HC issues notice to Priya Ramani on MJ Akbar's appeal in defamation case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to journalist Priya Ramani in an appeal filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar against a trial court order acquitting the former in the defamation case filed by him.

Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment.

Justice Mukta Gupta, after hearing submissions made by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar and Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra who represented Akbar, listed the case for hearing on January 13.

Akbar had filed a defamation case against Ramani in 2018 after she made sexual harassment allegations against him.

A trial court acquitted Ramani in the case on February 17 this year.