Delhi HC issues notices to Centre, Delhi government, BCI over clash at Tis Hazari court

Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices to Centre, Bar Council of India (BCI), Bar Council of Delhi, Delhi government, all bar associations of district courts of Delhi and Delhi High Court Bar Association over violent clashes between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday (November 2).

The court has asked concerned parties to appear during the hear at 3 PM and present their arguments in this matter. The Delhi High Court said that we held discussions over this matter for around four hours on Saturday. The court noted that it was focused on defusing the situation and said that it should be collective efforts from all parties.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel took suo moto cognizance of the violent clash and decided to hold an open court hearing in this matter at 1 PM.

The chief justice took the step after holding closed-door meeting with Commissioner of Police Delhi, judges of the administrative committee and District judge Tis Hazari court. It is learnt that additional solicitor general, standing counsel Delhi government, Delhi Bar council president and others will be present in the court for the hearing. Additional Sessions Judge Pinki also inspected the incident spot on Sunday.

It is to be noted that a cross FIR has been filed in the matter based on complaints of both the side. The cross FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 ( Obstructing public servant), 353 (assault on public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR has been registered on the basis of complaints received from police and lawyers.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed by the police to probe the incident in which 20 policemen and eight lawyers were injured on Sunday. According to police, the lawyers also destroyed twelve motorcycles, one Gypsy van and eight jail vans and they also set some vehicles on fire. The lawyers, however, claimed that police opened fire on them and four of their colleagues got injured due to police's action.