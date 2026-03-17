Delhi HC issues summons to Meta and other social media platforms in defamation suit

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Meta and other social media platforms on a defamation suit filed by Himayani Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to IANS, the court restrained publication of content related to the case, observing a prima facie case and risk of irreparable harm. Himayini sought the removal of posts allegedly linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, calling them baseless and damaging.

The court ordered those who posted defamatory content to remove it within 24 hours, failing which platforms must act, IANS further reported. The next hearing is on August 7.

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#BREAKING: The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Meta and other social media platforms on a defamation suit filed by Himayani Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The court restrained publication of content related to the case, observing a prima facie… pic.twitter.com/3NY9dcIY0c — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2026

In her suit, Himayani Puri has sought damages of Rs. 10 crore and a permanent injunction against several social media entities as well as unidentified individuals for allegedly circulating defamatory material about her on the internet.

She has also requested directions to intermediaries, including X, Google, Meta platforms, and LinkedIn, to remove the allegedly defamatory content and take down similar posts when brought to their notice in the future.

The plea contends that the allegations are entirely false, malicious, and devoid of any factual foundation.

IANS reported that it also alleges that several unidentified individuals and social media entities have propagated the claims through edited videos, misleading captions and manipulated thumbnails designed to maximise public outrage and cause reputational harm to the plaintiff.

The plea claims that she is being targeted in a motivated manner and that the attacks have intensified because she is the daughter of a senior Union Cabinet minister.

(with IANS inputs)