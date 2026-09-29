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  • /Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from calling its drinks 'energy drink'

Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from calling its drinks 'energy drink'

It also said the July 17 communication had real consequences on the ground. According to the plea, enforcement action followed, and its products were seized at several locations.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from calling its drinks 'energy drink'

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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