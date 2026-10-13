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Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on pleas to regulate protests, traffic disruptions

The petitions were mentioned before the bench on Tuesday morning. One was filed by a trader, while the other was filed by advocate Rishabh Saxena.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on pleas to regulate protests, traffic disruptions
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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