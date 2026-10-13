/Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on pleas to regulate protests, traffic disruptions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s stand on two petitions seeking the enforcement of existing rules and Supreme Court directions to regulate protests in the national capital and prevent disruption to traffic, businesses and public access.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma asked the authorities to take instructions after being informed that similar matters were pending before the Supreme Court. The judges said they did not wish to deal with an issue that was already before the apex court.
The petitions were mentioned before the bench on Tuesday morning. One was filed by a trader, while the other was filed by advocate Rishabh Saxena.
Senior advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that protests were affecting business activities. He sought interim directions to ensure that demonstrations take place at designated venues without disrupting the work of traders and professionals.
In his petition, Saxena has sought the enforcement of two Supreme Court judgments, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India and Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police, along with Delhi Police Standing Order No. 10/2018, which lays down rules for holding protests.
The plea calls for a standard operating procedure (SOP) to manage traffic during demonstrations. It proposes advance assessments of the likely impact of protests, proper diversion plans, deployment of traffic personnel and timely public advisories.
Saxena has also sought directions to prevent demonstrations from blocking roads around Mandi House, Jantar Mantar and other parts of central Delhi. The petition further seeks unobstructed access to courts, tribunals and statutory authorities.
Referring to an incident on October 12, Saxena claimed that he encountered a gathering near the Mandi House roundabout while travelling from Defence Colony to Barakhamba Road for professional work.
According to his petition, the resulting traffic disruption delayed his journey by around two hours.
The plea also calls for a review of protest arrangements following the Delhi Police’s decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues and identify Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative locations.
It seeks clear guidelines for demonstrations at these venues, including advance traffic planning, timely public information and coordination with emergency services.
Saxena has clarified that his petition does not seek a blanket ban on peaceful protests. Instead, it calls for demonstrations to be conducted without causing unnecessary inconvenience to the public or obstructing essential services.
The separate petition filed by a trader seeks measures to prevent protests from affecting commercial activities and access to business districts, including Connaught Place.
The petitioner has raised concerns about the impact of demonstrations on traders and professionals whose work depends on uninterrupted access to commercial areas.
The High Court sought the authorities’ response to the pleas while taking note of the related proceedings pending before the Supreme Court. The petitions seek the implementation of existing legal directions and clearer arrangements to balance the right to peaceful protest with the public’s access to roads, workplaces and essential services.
(With ANI inputs)
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