Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government, says complete lack of will to implement ideas to curb air pollution

Delhi High Court on Thursday (November 14) slammed Delhi government departments and other concerned authorities over the hazardous level of air pollution in the national capital. The Delhi HC made the observation while hearing a suo-moto petition on rising air pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi HC said that the problem lies in the implementation of ideas aimed at controlling rising air pollution in Delhi. The court added that the government departments and other concerned authorities are not showing any will to implement the ideas which are meant to curb air pollution in Delhi.

"The problem lies in implementation and not lack of ideas. There is complete lack of will to implement the same and all the stakeholders including the citizens, have to take a proactive role in case we have to make Delhi pollution-free," observed the Delhi HC.

The toxic haze that had shrouded Delhi and adjoining areas worsened on Thursday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded in Chandni Chowk at 751, Airport at 538, Mathura Road and IIT Delhi at 500, Lodhi Road at 473, Delhi University at 472, Pusa at 463, Dhirpur at 459, and Ayanagar at 447. Even more so, the AQI in Noida stood at 514, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On Wednesday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) too had directed schools in Delhi-NCR to remain shut on Thursday and Friday. The anti-pollution body also ordered industries using coal and other such fuels and hot mix plants to remain closed till Friday, November 15.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday (November 13) pulled up the Centre for its inaction on curbing air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas and sought remedial action. The apex court had asked the central government to explore Hydrogen-based fuel technology to find solutions to combat air pollution