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Delhi HC to hear Gitanjali Angmo’s plea for Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to private hospital tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will hear Dr Gitanjali Angmo’s plea seeking activist Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to a private hospital after reviewing his medical reports and hearing from the treating doctors, while the Centre defended its intervention as necessary to protect his health.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Delhi HC to hear Gitanjali Angmo’s plea for Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to private hospital tomorrow
Image Credit: IANS

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