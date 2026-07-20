/Delhi HC to hear Gitanjali Angmo’s plea for Sonam Wangchuk’s transfer to private hospital tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will hear Geetanjali Agmo’s petition tomorrow. The court has directed the doctors involved in Sonam Wangchuk’s treatment to remain present in court tomorrow and has also sought the medical report concerning Sonam Wangchuk.
After speaking to the doctors and examining the medical report, the court will decide on the plea seeking his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the government’s primary responsibility is to protect Sonam Wangchuk’s life and health. “This is not a case of euthanasia, but of saving the life of a protester,” he said.
He added that if a person’s deteriorating health could have an impact on law and order, the government is justified in intervening. Doctors from AIIMS are also monitoring Sonam Wangchuk, and the medical team’s opinion is that he should be provided with the necessary treatment immediately.
In a special Sunday hearing on a plea filed by activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, the Delhi High Court declined to pass any interim order permitting him to be shifted to a private hospital of his own choice.
The court held that the government’s decision to move him from the Jantar Mantar protest site, where he had been on a hunger strike since June 28, to a hospital was not "an arbitrary action."
"Considering the fact that Mr. Sonam Wangchuck on his own volition did not check himself into any hospital facility, the Govt was within its rights to take such action as already stated," Justice Mini Pushkarna observed in the order, reported Live Law.
The Judge noted that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are closely monitoring his health and have only administered ORS (without sugar) and Potassium Chloride tablets with his consent. The Judge observed that, in light of this, it cannot be said that any force was used or that his bodily autonomy has been violated.
The Court also accepted the Centre’s submission that Wangchuk’s wife and brother have been granted access to him and provided with a separate room.
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