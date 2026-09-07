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Delhi HC to hear habeas corpus plea on Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest today

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a habeas corpus petition concerning right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was arrested over the alleged assault of a student activist’s father during a Jantar Mantar protest.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Delhi HC to hear habeas corpus plea on Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest today
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi HC to hear habeas corpus plea on Swatantra Bhardwaj's arrest today
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