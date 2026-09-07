The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a habeas corpus petition on Monday concerning right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was arrested last week in connection with the alleged assault of a student activist’s father during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The development came after the matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.
Bhardwaj’s counsel sought an urgent hearing, stating that his client had been in custody for the past three days.
The ‘influencer’ was arrested on Friday after being detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. A Delhi court subsequently remanded him to one day of police custody on Saturday.
The police action came amid outrage over a video podcast in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he had “cracked the skull” of the minor activist’s father during the protest. He later claimed that he had acted in self-defence. The Delhi Police had earlier said that the injuries sustained by the student activist’s father were “simple in nature”.
On Sunday, a Delhi court sent Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in the case, which was registered under the SC/ST Act. He was produced before Patiala House Court Duty Magistrate Anjali Singh through video conference by the Delhi Police.
Several supporters of the self-proclaimed Hindutva influencer gathered outside the Parliament Street police station on Saturday, demanding that the case against Bhardwaj be withdrawn and calling for a fair investigation.
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