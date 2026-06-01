Delhi health department overhaul: Over 40 doctors and officers transferred to strengthen central procurement agency

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a major shake-up in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare to make Delhi’s health services more robust, transparent, and accountable. More than 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and staff working in the CPA have been transferred.

The Chief Minister emphasized that providing quality medical facilities to the people of Delhi is a top priority of the government, and no negligence or indiscipline will be tolerated in the health sector.

According to the Chief Minister, 10 doctors, including Head of Office (HOO) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred from the CPA. Additionally, 19 paramedical employees, including pharmacists, junior medical lab technicians, lab attendants, drivers, and others, have been shifted to strengthen paramedical services.

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To improve administrative efficiency, 10 employees at the levels of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant have also been transferred. A comprehensive review of human resources in the CPA was conducted, during which the status of officers and employees was assessed. Details were also compiled of staff drawing salaries from the CPA but working in other offices, with the aim of ensuring optimal utilization of available manpower. Other surplus staff have also been removed from the CPA.

The Chief Minister noted that the CPA is a vital unit of the Delhi Government’s health system, responsible for the procurement and supply of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential health materials. To enhance efficiency, experienced officers and employees from various hospitals and departments are being attached to it.

As part of this exercise, 12 medical officers from different hospitals and health institutions, including Senior Medical Officers, Medical Officers, and CMOs, have been posted to the CPA. Their expertise will strengthen procurement, storage, supply, and administrative functions.

To expedite departmental work, additional responsibilities have been assigned to several officers. These include the Project Branch, Caretaking Branch, Store and Purchase Branch, Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, PGMS, RTI, Child Rights, Health Mela, Hospital Coordination, and other key units. Necessary administrative measures have also been put in place to make the operations of the Store and Purchase Branch and CPA more effective.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government’s objective is to provide adequate human resources to every unit of the Health Department and strengthen institutional capacity. The government remains committed to building a robust procurement and supply system for medicines and medical materials so that residents of Delhi receive timely and improved health services.

