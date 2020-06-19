Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health deteriorates, diagnosed with pneumonia

The health of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, deteriorated on Friday. Jain, admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is having trouble breathing.

Jain will be treated through plasma therapy and shifted to Max Hospital in Saket. He is constantly being monitored and is being kept on and off oxygen support.

Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection."

On June 16 due to high-grade fever, difficulty in breathing and dip in oxygen levels, he was admitted to the hospital. He underwent the coronavirus test which came out negative but a day later he tested positive for the infection on June 17.

Notably, Jain had attended several meetings before he was hospitalised and addressed press conferences to provide update COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He had also attended the meeting called by Union Minister Amit Shah on June 14 along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Jain and Kejriwal had travelled in the latter's car together after the meeting.

Delhi CM Kejriwal has wished a speedy recovery to his cabinet colleague and said that Jain worked for the welfare of the people without thinking about his well-being.

On June 17, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi also tested positive for COVID-19. The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. CM Kejriwal tweeted, "Corona ke khilaf ladai mein Atishi ji ka mahatwapurna yogdaan raha hai. Mujhe umeed hai ki woh jaldh se jaldh swasth ho kar ek baar phir logo ki sewa mein lag jayengi. (Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will recover soon and serve people again.)"

One more AAP legislator from Patel Nagar, Rajkumar Anand, also tested positive for the coronavirus.