/Delhi bakes in 53.5°C 'feels like' heat as monsoon wait continues

Meteorologists traced the extreme discomfort to a high wet-bulb temperature of 29.77 degrees Celsius. Humidity through the day ranged between 35 and 63 per cent. Such conditions blunt the body's ability to cool itself through sweat. That is what makes the weather feel far hotter than the thermometer suggests. The IMD said humidity would stay high over the coming days, leaving Delhi hot, sticky and uncomfortable until the monsoon arrives.