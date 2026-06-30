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  • /Delhi bakes in 53.5°C 'feels like' heat as monsoon wait continues

Delhi bakes in 53.5°C 'feels like' heat as monsoon wait continues

The IMD said the southwest monsoon is set to cover most of Delhi within two to three days.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Delhi bakes in 53.5°C 'feels like' heat as monsoon wait continues
Image Credit: IANS. Warm, humid conditions persist in Delhi.

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