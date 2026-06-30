/Delhi bakes in 53.5°C 'feels like' heat as monsoon wait continues

Delhi sweltered under intense heat and humidity on Tuesday, with the “feels like” temperature rising to 53.5°C in the evening, according to reports. The IMD said conditions were favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance into Delhi and nearby areas in the next two to three days, raising hopes of rain and relief.
The numbers tell the story. At Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, the maximum settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius. That reading was 3.1 degrees above normal. Palam ran hotter at 41.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 degrees above the mark. Lodhi Road touched 40.1 degrees Celsius, again 3.1 degrees above normal.
The morning offered no respite. The minimum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, a full 3.2 degrees above the seasonal average. This was Delhi's warmest morning in close to two years. The last time the city saw a higher minimum was on June 14, 2024, when the figure stood at 33.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum later climbed to 41.8 degrees Celsius, deepening the discomfort across the capital.
The real culprit was humidity, not just the air temperature. Earlier in the week, Delhi's heat index was estimated at around 50.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening. That figure came from the mix of high heat and heavy moisture. Delhi's actual maximum on Sunday was reported at 41.3 degrees Celsius, around 4.1 degrees above normal, while the heat index that day touched 51.3 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists traced the extreme discomfort to a high wet-bulb temperature of 29.77 degrees Celsius. Humidity through the day ranged between 35 and 63 per cent. Such conditions blunt the body's ability to cool itself through sweat. That is what makes the weather feel far hotter than the thermometer suggests. The IMD said humidity would stay high over the coming days, leaving Delhi hot, sticky and uncomfortable until the monsoon arrives.
There was progress on the monsoon front. The system pushed deeper into the country on Tuesday, moving towards the capital.
IMD said in a post on X, "Advance of Southwest Monsoon 2026. The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh & Ladakh, today the 30th June, 2026. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 20°N/60°E, 20°N/65°E, 20°N/70°E, Surat, Indore, Sagar, Sidhi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Dehradun, Mandi, 33.5°N/76.8°E and 35°N/80°E as on 30th June."
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, entire Daman & Diu, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh & Ladakh, entire Jammu & Kashmir, most parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days," the meteorological department added in the post.
That forecast puts most of Delhi within reach of the monsoon over the next two to three days. The department has also held out hope of thunderstorms and rain, which could break the heat.
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