Delhi turning into a furnace: Shocking CSE heat map reveals surface temperatures piercing 60°C

Delhi weather update: As the peak of summer arrives, a shocking new heat map released by the Centre for Science and Environment (Environment Ministry/CSE) suggests that the high temperature of Delhi impacts not all areas equally. Several portions of the city experience an astounding surface temperature of nearly 60°C.

The data clearly indicates the environmental disparities between green and rich areas compared to poor neighborhoods located on the periphery, which have been reduced to nothing but a burning furnace. It also highlights how the combination of rapid urbanisation and inadequate infrastructure exacerbates the issue in low-income neighbourhoods.

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Understanding the heat map of Delhi

The CSE heat map employs the use of a color-coded scale that assesses the thermal condition of various regions of the National Capital Territory. The dark red and dark orange areas represent the hottest zones that range between 53°C to 60°C, whereas light green and yellow areas denote the cooler zones of the city.

Delhi's heat is not felt equally. This heat map shows land surface temperatures across the city, with some areas touching 60°C during peak summer conditions.



Geospatial analysis finds that 76 per cent of Delhi's area is persistently heat-stressed, worsened by rapid urbanisation,… pic.twitter.com/2efbAI2v1x — CSEINDIA (@CSEINDIA) May 29, 2026

Key findings of this report include:

High average surface temperatures: The overall average surface temperature in the month of May 2024 was found to be 48.46°C.

Widespread heat: Almost two-thirds of the municipal wards of the city experienced surface temperatures higher than 45°C.

Heat hot zones: Affected Areas: The worst affected parts of the city occur in its outer regions. Years of urbanization and concrete density have rendered large areas in Northwest, Southwest, and East Delhi extremely critical for heat exposure. In contrast, Central Delhi and well-treelined regions of the city remain significantly cooler.

In essence, about 76% of the geographical region covered by the capital city is locked in perpetual heat stress.

Urban heat island: Human activities elevating surface temperatures

First of all, experts argue that heat microclimates are largely caused by man-made activities rather than by climatic variations alone. For decades, relentless building has replaced soil and canopy cover with extensive asphalt and concrete surfaces. These materials tend to store solar energy during the daytime and emit it at night, thus precluding any cooling effect.

This phenomenon is known as the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect and is exacerbated by industrial activities, traffic jams, and the vast amount of heat emitted by air conditioning systems. Depending on the month of the year, the situation can vary dramatically; the first two months feature extremely hot and dry days, but then the moisture from the ocean starts to trap people inside their homes during June and July.

Socioeconomic inequality: The poor pay the price

It should come as no surprise that the effects of excessive heat are more pronounced among disadvantaged groups that do not have sufficient access to adequate cooling mechanisms. Workers in construction sites, street vendors, couriers, garbage collectors, and other individuals involved in outdoor labor suffer from extreme heat exposure because they have no shelter where they could rest.

Families living in informal settlements, moreover, reside in tiny houses with tin roofs that absorb heat in much the same way as an oven in a commercial bakery. Unable to afford such expensive cooling systems as air coolers or air conditioners, this vulnerable population, consisting mostly of children, elderly members, and women, suffers from frequent heat stroke, dehydration, and physical exhaustion.

This environmental burden directly diminishes daily wages, cuts economic productivity, and strains the financial resources of low-income households due to rising medical expenses.

Dual seasonal killers: Winter pollution meets summer heatwaves

Civil society groups point out that Delhi residents are now caught in a continuous cycle of environmental crises. If winters bring toxic smog and respiratory emergencies, summers now introduce lethal heatwaves.

In both instances, the poorest citizens and peripheral districts face the highest exposure. This persistent environmental vulnerability deepens existing social divides, as rising temperatures systematically expose the systemic shortcomings in urban welfare and climate resilience.

Beyond warnings: Experts call for radical structural interventions

Historically, state and administrative strategies have relied primarily on issuing weather advisories and advising temporary pauses for outdoor labor during peak hours. However, urban planners argue these reactionary measures fail to address the root causes.

The report calls for a major policy shift toward permanent structural cooling interventions. Recommendations include creating shaded public parks, installing urban misting networks, and establishing dedicated cooling centers in every municipal ward. For informal settlements, experts recommend retrofitting tin roofs with solar-reflective white paint or thermal insulation layers.

A roadmap to sustainable and just urban planning

To safeguard Delhi's habitability, urban planning experts recommend an integrated, multi-pronged framework:

Enforcing green building codes: Mandate solar-reflective building materials and enforce strict green building standards for all new public and private infrastructure.

Establishing public cooling hubs: Create fully operational, climate-controlled public centers across vulnerable wards to provide immediate relief during peak heat hours.

Enforcing labour protection laws: Strictly mandate shade structures, mandatory rest intervals, hydration stations, and routine medical checkups at all active construction sites.

Community-led climate funding: Set up dedicated climate adaptation funds to fast-track large-scale afforestation and community awareness campaigns.

Ultimately, Delhi's heat map serves as a stark reminder of the intersection between climate change and social justice. Addressing this crisis requires policy planning that places the health and livelihoods of workers, vendors, and economically marginalised populations at the absolute center of urban development.

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