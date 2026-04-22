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NewsIndiaDelhi heatwave 2026: IMD issues yellow alert as temperatures hit 43°C; air quality slips to 'poor' category
DELHI HEATWAVE ALERT

Delhi heatwave 2026: IMD issues yellow alert as temperatures hit 43°C; air quality slips to 'poor' category

Delhi is sizzling under a 43°C heatwave this April. With the IMD issuing a Yellow Alert and air quality dipping to "Poor" levels, here is the latest forecast for Safdarjung, Palam, and Ayanagar, along with essential safety tips.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi heatwave 2026: IMD issues yellow alert as temperatures hit 43°C; air quality slips to 'poor' categoryVisitors walk along Kartavya Path on a scorching summer day in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi heatwave alert: Delhi is enduring the burden of the increasing heat—late April temperatures are similar to the May/June peak intensity. IMD has issued a Yellow Alert on Wednesday warning residents of temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius, extreme heat conditions, and hot, dry, gusty winds.

Temperature increase – Above normal

On Tuesday, Delhi had a notable rise in temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees above the seasonal average, and some areas of Delhi (i.e., Ridge, Mungeshpur) have had peak temperatures in excess of 41 degrees Celsius.

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Further, minimum temperatures at all primary weather stations in Delhi have seen rising trends at the time of writing this, as is noted below:

  • Safdarjung 21.6 (up 1.1 from Tuesday)
  • Palam 24.6 (up 2.4 from Tuesday)
  • Ayanagar 23.5 (up 2.3 from Tuesday)
  • Weather Forecast – Sunny and Hot Winds

The IMD forecasts today to be mostly clear with no cloud cover, meaning that the daytime high will continue to heat the plains via direct sunlight.

Wind speeds will be from the west/northwest and will be blowing at speeds of 20-30 km/h (gusting).

Heatwave outlook – An estimated maximum temperature range of 41-43 degrees Celsius will occur approximately each day until the 23rd of April, with heatwave conditions expected.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday as the temperature soared to 216 degrees Fahrenheit (a poor air quality index) at 9 AM compared with a moderate level of 177 degrees F on Tuesday evening. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that air pollution levels will remain intense through the morning due to heavy amounts of pollutants; however, higher wind speeds (expected after 3 PM) should reduce pollution levels enough to allow for an improvement to a moderate AQI through the remainder of the week.

Stay safe in extreme heat

With no rain in the immediate future, health experts and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are advising Delhites to take every precaution possible. 

 

ALSO READDelhi schools to mandatory implement 'water bells' every hour: New heatwave guidelines for students

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