Delhi heatwave alert: Mercury nears 45°C, IMD issues orange alert, check what to avoid in hot weather

Delhi heatwave: As the temperature in Delhi continues to soar, residents in several parts of the national capital are battling an intense spell of heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning people to remain cautious amid severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the coming days.

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According to IMD forecasts, many areas in Delhi-NCR recorded temperatures above 44°C, while some localities crossed the 46°C mark, making it one of the hottest weeks of the season so far.

Dry westerly winds from the Thar Desert and adjoining regions are intensifying the heat, with little immediate relief expected.

Meteorologists have predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist till at least May 25.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 43°C and 46°C, while night temperatures may hover around 27°C to 29°C, offering minimal respite to residents. Strong surface winds reaching up to 45 kmph are also expected during daytime hours.

Delhi weather in next 10 days

May 20: 44°C - 46°C | Severe heatwave, clear sky

May 21: 44°C - 46°C | Heatwave conditions continue

May 22: 43°C - 45°C | Hot and dry winds

May 23: 44°C - 46°C | Strong winds, intense heat

May 24: 43°C - 45°C | Severe heatwave likely

May 25: 43°C - 45°C | Hot and humid evening

May 26: 43°C - 45°C | Mainly clear sky

May 27: 42°C - 44°C | Slight dip in temperature

May 28: 41°C - 43°C | Hot weather persists

May 29: 40°C - 42°C | Possibility of partial relief

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The prolonged heatwave has also impacted air quality in Delhi-NCR, with dust-laden winds pushing pollution levels higher in several areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the city braces for more scorching days ahead.

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