Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3049024https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-heatwave-alert-mercury-nears-45-c-imd-issues-orange-alert-check-what-to-avoid-in-hot-weather-3049024.html
NewsIndiaDelhi heatwave alert: Mercury nears 45°C, IMD issues orange alert, check what to avoid in hot weather
DELHI HEATWAVE

Delhi heatwave alert: Mercury nears 45°C, IMD issues orange alert, check what to avoid in hot weather

Delhi heatwave: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning people to remain cautious amid severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the coming days. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi heatwave alert: Mercury nears 45°C, IMD issues orange alert, check what to avoid in hot weather

Delhi heatwave: As the temperature in Delhi continues to soar, residents in several parts of the national capital are battling an intense spell of heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning people to remain cautious amid severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the coming days. 

Also Read: Summer School Holiday 2026: Check state-wise 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to IMD forecasts, many areas in Delhi-NCR recorded temperatures above 44°C, while some localities crossed the 46°C mark, making it one of the hottest weeks of the season so far.

Dry westerly winds from the Thar Desert and adjoining regions are intensifying the heat, with little immediate relief expected. 

Meteorologists have predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist till at least May 25.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 43°C and 46°C, while night temperatures may hover around 27°C to 29°C, offering minimal respite to residents. Strong surface winds reaching up to 45 kmph are also expected during daytime hours. 

Delhi weather in next 10 days

May 20: 44°C - 46°C | Severe heatwave, clear sky

May 21: 44°C - 46°C | Heatwave conditions continue

May 22: 43°C - 45°C | Hot and dry winds

May 23: 44°C - 46°C | Strong winds, intense heat

May 24: 43°C - 45°C | Severe heatwave likely

May 25: 43°C - 45°C | Hot and humid evening

May 26: 43°C - 45°C | Mainly clear sky

May 27: 42°C - 44°C | Slight dip in temperature

May 28: 41°C - 43°C | Hot weather persists

May 29: 40°C - 42°C | Possibility of partial relief

Also Read: Mango city of India

The prolonged heatwave has also impacted air quality in Delhi-NCR, with dust-laden winds pushing pollution levels higher in several areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the city braces for more scorching days ahead. 

What to avoid in hot weather?

  • Excessively spicy curries, fried snacks, and greasy fast food can increase body heat and cause dehydration.
  • Tea, coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol may lead to fluid loss and dehydration.
  • Aerated beverages can temporarily quench thirst but may worsen dehydration.
  • Avoid overeating and rich foods that are difficult to digest in extreme heat.
  • Chips, packaged snacks, and processed meats can increase thirst and water loss.
  • High temperatures can spoil food quickly and raise the risk of food poisoning.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Boys jeans
Trendy Boys Jeans For Everyday Looks On Myntra And Pantaloons
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes 1st Indian player to...
kids trousers
Kids Trousers And Cargos For Everyday Comfort On Myntra And Pantaloons
boys shirts
Trendy Boys Shirts For Smart Casual Looks On Myntra And Pantaloons
PM Modi Italy Visit
Italy places Villa Pamphili under special surveillance for Modi-Meloni summit
women tops
Elegant Women’s Tops For Everyday Styling On Myntra And Pantaloons
Siliguri corridor
What is Chicken’s Neck? Why this northeast gateway became Centre's priority
women tshirts
Stylish Women’s T Shirts For Everyday Fashion On Myntra And Pantaloons
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant removed as India's Test vice-captain: Ajit Agarkar reveals reason
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh creates history, becomes 1st LSG batter in IPL to...