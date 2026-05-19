Delhi heatwave alert: National capital witnesses season's hottest day at 43.4 degrees, IMD issues alert, check weekly forecast

Delhi heatwave alert: National capital Delhi witnessed boiling temperatures and intense loo on Monday. The city has already recorded its hottest day of the season at 43.4 degrees Celsius yesterday at the India Meteorological Department’s Safdarjung observatory. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned that similar heatwave conditions are likely to continue for several more days.

Delhi records the hottest day of the season

The maximum temperature at IMD's Safdarjung observatory was 3 degrees Celsius above normal. The Ridge station recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 44.4 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road and Palam stations reported highs of 43.8 degrees Celsius and 43.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other stations across the city also reported soaring temperatures. Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.

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Delhi temperature: IMD issues yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. It has also forecast temperatures between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, "Today, the regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week--that is, for the next 7 days." The IMD also predicted that weekend temperatures would continue hovering between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies.

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi (19 May - 25 May)

Here is the weekly weather forecast for Delhi as per IMD:

19 May (Monday)

Temperature: 44°C (Max) / 28°C (Min)

Humidity: 27% / 15%

Warning: Heat Wave

Details: Strong surface winds and heat wave during afternoon & evening

20 May (Tuesday)

Temperature: 44°C / 27°C

Humidity: 35% / 20%

Warning: Heat Wave

Details: Strong surface winds and heat wave during afternoon & evening

21 May (Wednesday)

Temperature: 44°C / 27°C

Humidity: 35% / 20%

Warning: Heat Wave

Details: Strong surface winds and heat wave during afternoon & evening

22 May (Thursday)

Temperature: 43°C / 28°C

Humidity: 35% / 20%

Warning: Heat Wave

Details: Strong surface winds and heat wave during afternoon & evening

23 May (Friday)

Temperature: 43°C / 27°C

Humidity: 40% / 20%

Warning: Strong surface winds

Details: Strong surface winds during daytime; Strong surface winds during afternoon & evening

24 May (Saturday)

Temperature: 44°C / 27°C

Humidity: 45% / 25%

Warning: Strong surface winds during daytime

Alert: No Warning

25 May (Sunday)

Temperature: 44°C / 28°C

Humidity: 45% / 25%

Warning: Strong surface winds during daytime

Alert: No Warning

Heat wave conditions expected till 22 May with very high daytime temperatures (43-44°C). The IMD said clear skies and strong surface winds gusting up to 35 kmph are expected during the day. Wind speeds could increase further on Thursday, reaching up to 40 kmph in some areas.

Why is Delhi witnessing extreme heat?

Weather experts connect the sharp rise in temperature to the absence of active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. Weather experts say that dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are causing a sharp rise in temperature.

Is there any chance of rainfall?

No major relief is expected in the coming week. On rainfall patterns, Shrivastav added, "Northwest India will remain largely dry, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. However, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rainfall. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala. Karnataka may also see hailstorm activity, while Northeast India is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall."

Delhi air quality

In addition to the soaring temperatures, Delhi’s air quality has also worsened. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the city’s AQI at 173 on Monday, placing it in the “moderate” category. Authorities expect air quality to dip into the “poor” category by Wednesday.

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Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram weather forecast

Adjoining NCR cities also faced intense heatwaves on Monday. Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad touched 42.2 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius and remains under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions till Friday.

As per IMD, temperatures are expected to remain between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius until at least May 24 in Noida. Ghaziabad can witness temperatures rising up to 45 degrees Celsius by May 24, along with strong surface winds during the day and warm night conditions on Tuesday. Gurugram is also expected to remain under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions till Friday, with temperatures forecast to stay between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Delhi Weather Update: IMD warns of severe heatwave as national capital to hit 45 degrees Celsius next week