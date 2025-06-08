Delhi Heatwave Alert: Scorching Week Ahead With No Relief In Sight, Says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi and surrounding areas in northwest India are set to experience a scorching week ahead, with temperatures expected to soar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the mercury will rise by 3-4°C in the next five days, potentially reaching 43°C by Tuesday, making it the hottest week this season.

As of today, the temperature in Delhi has already begun to settle in, with the base weather station Safdarjung recording a maximum of 39.8°C, around normal for this time of the season. Today, Sunday, is likely to touch 41°C, with clear skies and plenty of sunshine dominating the weather landscape. The IMD predicts a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days, with hazy conditions and high UV indices.

Temperature Forecast:

- 08-Jun (Sunday): 41°C

- 09-Jun (Monday): 42°C

- 10-Jun (Tuesday): 43°C

- 11-Jun (Wednesday): 43°C

- 12-Jun (Thursday): 42°C

- 13-Jun (Friday): 41°C

- 12-Jun (Saturday): 41°C

Unfortunately, relief from the heat won't arrive anytime soon, as monsoon rains are expected to remain stalled over central India for the next week. According to the IMD, rainfall activity in the region will only start picking up after June 12-18, marking the monsoon's progression into other parts of India, including Delhi, which usually receives monsoon showers by June 27.

This unusual weather pattern has led to a cooler summer so far, with excessive rains in May keeping temperatures in check. In fact, May recorded its highest-ever rainfall in Delhi at 184.6mm, with no heatwave days compared to six last year. The monsoon typically covers most of India by June-end and the entire country by July 8.

Forecast Highlights:

Clear Skies: Dominating the weather landscape with abundant sunshine

Strong Winds: Expected from June 9 to 10, with wind speeds ranging from 10 to 30 km/h

No Rainfall: IMD predicts no rain until June 13, exacerbating the heatwave conditions

Monsoon Progress:

Currently stalled over central India

Expected to resume progress during June 12-18

Typically reaches Delhi on June 27

Covers most of India by June-end and the entire country by July 8

Precautions to Take:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration

Avoid Peak Sun Hours: Limit outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM

Protect Yourself: Wear breathable clothing, use sunscreen, and avoid direct sun exposure

Monitor Health: Be aware of heat-related illnesses like heatstroke, dehydration, and exhaustion

Monsoon has not progressed for over a week now — its progress had stalled around May 29 because of the intrusion of dry air. It will again commence advancement during the week of June 12 to 18, according to IMD’s extended range forecast.

As the heatwave continues, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe. With temperatures expected to soar, it's essential to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and take measures to protect oneself from the harsh sun.

The IMD's extended range forecast provides some respite, indicating that the monsoon will commence advancement during the week of June 12 to 18, bringing relief from the intense heat spell. Until then, Delhi and the surrounding areas will have to endure the sweltering temperatures.