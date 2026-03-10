Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025441https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-heatwave-march-2026-temperature-forecast-aqi-update-3025441.html
NewsIndiaDelhi swelters under season's hottest night; mercury set to hit 38°C as heatwave looms
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi swelters under season's hottest night; mercury set to hit 38°C as heatwave looms

Delhi recorded its hottest night of the season at 19°C. With the IMD predicting a spike to 38°C by Wednesday and a "Poor" AQI persisting, find out when the Western Disturbance will bring relief to the capital.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi swelters under season's hottest night; mercury set to hit 38°C as heatwave loomsA woman covers her head to shield herself from the scorching heat at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

An unseasonal heatwave has hit the capital as Delhi recorded its season’s highest temperature on Monday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is expected to rise to as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the capital by Wednesday.

Record-breaking nights and scorchers ahead

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose to 19 degrees Celsius on Monday night, five degrees above the normal range, marking a record for the season. The maximum temperature, too, did not fail to match the expectations of Delhiites as it rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of seven degrees from the average temperature in early March.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to weather officials, the temperature is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming days.

Tuesday forecast: Minimum temperature will range between 18-20 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday peak: The temperature is expected to rise to as high as 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Western disturbance offers marginal relief

A western disturbance is currently affecting the Himalayas and is expected to hit the plains after March 11.

"The maximum temperature may dip slightly after Saturday, but both the day and night temperatures will still be much higher than normal for this season," said the IMD official. Mahesh Palawat, a Skymet expert, said, "South-westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea are causing moisture and dust in the atmosphere, resulting in the partially cloudy skies observed on Monday." Though the winds are likely to increase in speed after Wednesday, no rain is forecasted in the plains.

A historic March heat trend?

The trend is likely to continue in the coming days, making way for a harsh end to March. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to go up to 40 degrees by the end of March.

Historical data: The highest temperature ever recorded in March was 40.6 degrees on March 31, 1945.

Recent data: In 2022, the temperature touched 37.8 degrees, whereas in 2021, the temperature had gone up to 40.1 degrees.

AQI struggles in 'Poor' category

The heat has also been accompanied by stagnant air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 209 (Poor) as of 4 pm on Monday. Although there has been some improvement from the previous day’s reading of 247, the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has forecasted that the index is likely to fluctuate between 'Moderate' and 'Poor' through the week.

The high dust level and rising ozone level, which is common as the weather shifts into summer, remain the main cause of pollution during this period.

ALSO READWhere is Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium? IAEA chief Rafael Grossi pinpoints Isfahan tunnel complex

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran oil depot attack
Tehran under fire: How strikes on Iran’s oil depots could shake global markets
India
Bangladesh military intelligence chief's secret India visit lays ground for th
Donald Trump
Trump urges Australia PM to grant asylum to Iran women's soccer team
Iran US tensions
'Many surprises in store': Iran FM Araghchi warns US amid escalating Gulf war
Nepal election result
Nepal poll result: PM Modi, RSP chairman, Balendra Shah discuss ties, progress
Iran
Iranian missiles have not all fun: GCC intercepts 2,000 missiles, 1,500 drones
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela leaves Kuwait 'in tears' amid Middle east tensions
Sanju Samson
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team Announced: Sanju, Bumrah among 4 Indians in XI
US-Israel-Iran war
'War push driven by 'oil riches': Tehran accuses US wants to split Iran
Subedaar
Suresh Triveni on directing Anil Kapoor in Subedaar: 'It was a dream'