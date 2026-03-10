Delhi swelters under season's hottest night; mercury set to hit 38°C as heatwave looms

An unseasonal heatwave has hit the capital as Delhi recorded its season’s highest temperature on Monday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is expected to rise to as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the capital by Wednesday.

Record-breaking nights and scorchers ahead

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose to 19 degrees Celsius on Monday night, five degrees above the normal range, marking a record for the season. The maximum temperature, too, did not fail to match the expectations of Delhiites as it rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of seven degrees from the average temperature in early March.

According to weather officials, the temperature is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming days.

Tuesday forecast: Minimum temperature will range between 18-20 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday peak: The temperature is expected to rise to as high as 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Western disturbance offers marginal relief

A western disturbance is currently affecting the Himalayas and is expected to hit the plains after March 11.

"The maximum temperature may dip slightly after Saturday, but both the day and night temperatures will still be much higher than normal for this season," said the IMD official. Mahesh Palawat, a Skymet expert, said, "South-westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea are causing moisture and dust in the atmosphere, resulting in the partially cloudy skies observed on Monday." Though the winds are likely to increase in speed after Wednesday, no rain is forecasted in the plains.

A historic March heat trend?

The trend is likely to continue in the coming days, making way for a harsh end to March. According to IMD, the temperature is likely to go up to 40 degrees by the end of March.

Historical data: The highest temperature ever recorded in March was 40.6 degrees on March 31, 1945.

Recent data: In 2022, the temperature touched 37.8 degrees, whereas in 2021, the temperature had gone up to 40.1 degrees.

AQI struggles in 'Poor' category

The heat has also been accompanied by stagnant air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 209 (Poor) as of 4 pm on Monday. Although there has been some improvement from the previous day’s reading of 247, the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has forecasted that the index is likely to fluctuate between 'Moderate' and 'Poor' through the week.

The high dust level and rising ozone level, which is common as the weather shifts into summer, remain the main cause of pollution during this period.

