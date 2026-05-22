Delhi heatwave: City records warmest night in 14 years; IMD issues orange alert for NCR

India’s national capital is battling an unprecedented summer crisis as a relentless heatwave continues to shatter records. Delhi registered its warmest night in 14 years on May 21, with the minimum temperature refusing to drop below a scorching 31.9 degrees Celsius. According to data, the last time Delhiites experienced a more suffocating May night was on May 26, 2012, when the minimum temperature hit 32.5 degrees Celsius. The lack of nighttime cooling has left residents exhausted, compounding the misery of daytime temperatures hovering near 45 degrees Celsius across the National Capital Region (NCR).

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When Will the Delhi Heatwave End? IMD Forecast

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There is little respite in sight for the millions living in northern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that extreme heatwave conditions will persist until at least May 26.

The current weather anomaly is affecting multiple states, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh recording the country’s highest daytime temperature this week at a staggering 48 degrees Celsius, one of the highest temperatures recorded this season in northern India.

Regions under IMD weather alerts:

The weather agency has issued a widespread Orange Alert for the next six to seven days, covering:

Delhi-NCR

Punjab and Haryana

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

What does an Orange Alert mean? The IMD advises residents to "remain prepared" and take immediate precautions. Severe weather is expected to disrupt daily life and significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Furthermore, an extreme Red Alert has been issued for parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and select pockets of Vidarbha, warning that immediate precautionary measures are mandatory to protect human life.

Delhi's Power Grid Under Strain

The brutal weather has triggered a massive surge in electricity consumption as air conditioners and coolers run nonstop. Delhi’s peak power demand has already crossed 7,700 MW this season. Power department officials warn that the grid will face further strain if the heatwave continues into next week, raising fears of localized power cuts.

Health Advisory: How to Stay Safe

Health experts warn that the elderly, infants, outdoor workers, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are at severe risk for heatstroke and dehydration.

Authorities have issued the following mandatory guidelines:

Avoid Peak Sun: Do not step outdoors between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM unless necessary.

Do not step outdoors between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM unless necessary. Dress Smart: Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing and cover your head when outside.

Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothing and cover your head when outside. The Ministry of Ayush Hydration Rule: Drink water continuously throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Ministry of Ayush said that during a severe heatwave, relying on thirst alone is a poor indicator of true dehydration.

Drink water continuously throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Ministry of Ayush said that during a severe heatwave, relying on thirst alone is a poor indicator of true dehydration. Track Updates: Keep a close eye on local IMD weather updates before planning travel.

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