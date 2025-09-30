Advertisement
NewsIndia
DELHI HEAVY RAIN

Travel Alert: Why Flights Including IndiGo, SpiceJet Are Telling Delhi Passengers To Double Their Travel Time?

IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have issued urgent travel advisories. Check the latest IMD Delhi weather updates and your flight status before heading out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Travel Alert: Why Flights Including IndiGo, SpiceJet Are Telling Delhi Passengers To Double Their Travel Time?An Air India flight undergoes a post-landing inspection. (PHOTO: IANS)

Heavy rain lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, meeting the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) previous forecasts. The heavy rain was a major change in weather after weeks of dry and scorching weather but badly disturbed normal life and flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Severe domestic airlines, such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, published emergency travel notices to passengers, warning them about possible delays and disruptions.

Flight Operations Disrupted by Downpour

The sudden heavy downpour caused a mess at the Delhi Airport and on the region's road network. Airlines across the board instructed passengers to expect delays and factor in extra time for their trips due to weather and resulting traffic congestion.

IndiGo tweeted: "There's a heavy rain over Delhi at the moment, leading to some temporary disruption to flight schedules." The low-cost airline asked passengers to verify their flight status and remain aware of "potential delays."

Air India notified its customers that heavy rain was expected to affect both to and from Delhi operations on Tuesday, recommending them to check their status before departure and "expect additional time for your trip due to potential slow traffic."

SpiceJet also made a similar warning, saying, "Due to adverse weather at Delhi (DEL), all flights of departure/arrival and their resulting flights can be impacted."

Akasa Air Urges Extra Travel Time

Akasa Air, which is a new Indian airline, directly pinpointed the cause of the road jams due to the rain.

"Because of heavy rain in some areas of Delhi, we expect slow traffic and road congestion in the direction towards the airport," the airline stated in their advisory. It asked travelers to allow extra time to get to the airport so that they could arrive on time, and apologised for any disruption to travel schedules.

ALSO READ | Why Delhi Airport Declared Full Emergency For IndiGo Flight 6E 762?

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

