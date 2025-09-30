Travel Alert: Why Flights Including IndiGo, SpiceJet Are Telling Delhi Passengers To Double Their Travel Time?

Heavy rain lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, meeting the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) previous forecasts. The heavy rain was a major change in weather after weeks of dry and scorching weather but badly disturbed normal life and flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Severe domestic airlines, such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, published emergency travel notices to passengers, warning them about possible delays and disruptions.

Flight Operations Disrupted by Downpour

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The sudden heavy downpour caused a mess at the Delhi Airport and on the region's road network. Airlines across the board instructed passengers to expect delays and factor in extra time for their trips due to weather and resulting traffic congestion.

IndiGo tweeted: "There's a heavy rain over Delhi at the moment, leading to some temporary disruption to flight schedules." The low-cost airline asked passengers to verify their flight status and remain aware of "potential delays."

Travel Advisory



Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations.



Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.



If you're travelling… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 30, 2025

Air India notified its customers that heavy rain was expected to affect both to and from Delhi operations on Tuesday, recommending them to check their status before departure and "expect additional time for your trip due to potential slow traffic."

#TravelAdvisory



Heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.



Please check your flight status here https://t.co/5vemTROi62 before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic. — Air India (@airindia) September 30, 2025

SpiceJet also made a similar warning, saying, "Due to adverse weather at Delhi (DEL), all flights of departure/arrival and their resulting flights can be impacted."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) September 30, 2025

Akasa Air Urges Extra Travel Time

Akasa Air, which is a new Indian airline, directly pinpointed the cause of the road jams due to the rain.

#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Delhi, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.



To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) September 30, 2025

"Because of heavy rain in some areas of Delhi, we expect slow traffic and road congestion in the direction towards the airport," the airline stated in their advisory. It asked travelers to allow extra time to get to the airport so that they could arrive on time, and apologised for any disruption to travel schedules.

ALSO READ | Why Delhi Airport Declared Full Emergency For IndiGo Flight 6E 762?