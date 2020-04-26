हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea on rise of domestic abuse cases during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The petition brings the court's attention to incidents of domestic violence and child abuse not only in India but other countries worldwide.

Delhi High Court agrees to hear plea on rise of domestic abuse cases during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition that has sought immediate and effective measures be implemented against domestic violence and child abuse amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The petition brings the court's attention to incidents of domestic violence and child abuse not only in India but other countries like Australia, UK, USA as well. Talking about the recent reports that suggest that countries are witnessing a surge in domestic violence cases since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown, petition also mentions that helpline numbers across India received as many as 92,000 calls in the initial 11 days of the lockdown period.

A plea has been moved before the Delhi High Court by All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) - an NGO represented by advocates Mithu Jain, Arjun Syal, and Vidisha Kumar. This petition seeks urgent intervention of the court to protect women and children across the country who continue to suffer from domestic abuse. Violence against women and children tends to increase during every type of emergency, including epidemics.

The plea states that due to the lockdown health impacts of such violence particularly towards women or children are significant and urged the court to take cognizance of and devise methods to help and protect the victims who are "trapped" with their abusers. The request to list the plea for an urgent hearing has been allowed by the Delhi High Court.

Even United Nations Secretary General António Guterres took note of the severity of domestic violence cases across the globe since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown and called upon nations to consider the safety of women in this pandemic on a war footing and as a priority. In a tweet he wrote recently, Guterres asked governments to put "women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic.” 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), too took into account the increase in the domestic violence cases in European countries and in the USA, and issued guidelines to several health sectors/systems all over the world, advising steps which can be taken for helping women who are stuck in their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Delhi High Court
