Did 'Dhurandhar 2' reveal army operation details? Delhi HC orders review after security concerns

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which has been mired in controversy since its announcement, has again landed in fresh dispute, this time over allegations that the film has violated provisions of the Official Secrets Act. A petition has been filed against the movie demanding a stay on the screening of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and the setting up of guidelines for "Spy Protocol Movies."

Notably, Ranveer Singh's action thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has faced many controversies before and during its release, similar to the first film, Dhurandhar, of the franchise story.

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Delhi High Court case

Hearing a petition filed by Deepak Kumar, an SSB personnel, the Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to check claims by military staff that the film shows sensitive details about military and intelligence work and to decide on his plea, Bar and Bench reported.

SSB personnel petition

Deepak Kumar, the petitioner, is posted at the Force Headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in RK Puram, New Delhi. He has said in the petition that the film may be a threat to national security and unity as it shows operational details of the armed forces, Bar and Bench reported.

The petitioner, through advocate Jagjeet Singh, has claimed that the film may put India’s undercover agents working in enemy countries at risk and harm national security. The film is said to show operational methods, tactics, and intelligence activities too clearly. The plea also says hostile agencies may understand working patterns of Indian forces because the film shows some locations and actions based on real military and intelligence operations.

Court observation guidelines

The High Court said that even if the film is fictional and made for entertainment, its effect cannot be ignored and said the censor board should have clear guidelines for the future film approval process.

“Even if the movie is a work of fiction and imagination and is made for entertainment purposes, the impact of the movie can’t be denied,” Bar and Bench quoted the court as saying.

“The censor board should have some guidelines. We will only direct you to consider his representation and take an informed decision,” the court further said.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the sequel to Dhurandhar. The film is based on the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (alias Hamza Ali Manzari), a role portrayed by Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actor who plays an undercover agent operating in Pakistan in the movie.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge features an exceptionally long runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever produced. The Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller is gaining attention for its scale, storyline, and intense spy drama elements.

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