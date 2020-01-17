हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court directs police to evict Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters

The court took the call citing upcoming Board examinations as the reason for the decision.

Delhi High Court directs police to evict Shaheen Bagh&#039;s anti-CAA protesters

Delhi High Court on Friday directs police to evict protesters at Shaheen Bagh to open roads at the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. The court took the call citing upcoming Board examinations as the reason for the decision.

Earlier on January 14, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to take a call on the re-opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. The HC had directed the authority concerned to look into the issue as a matter of public interest and deal with maintaining law and order while hearing a petition that sought to withdraw closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

The road has been closed since December 15, 2019, following the anti-against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Tags:
Delhi High CourtAnti-CAA protestsShaheen bagh protests
