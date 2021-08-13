हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Delhi High Court, District Courts to start restricted physical hearings from August 31

File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to resume physical hearings in its court and districts courts in a restricted manner from August 16, 2021. It is on an experimental basis and subject to further orders based on evaluation of the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In a circular, the court states that: "...full Court has been pleased to order that all the Benches of this Court, as well as the Courts of Registrars/ Joint Registrars (Judicial), shall continue to take up urgent matters, as per the existing arrangement, through video conferencing, till August 13, 2021. All other pending routines/non-urgent matters listed before this Court from July 26, 2021, to August 13, 2021, shall stand adjourned en bloc."

Also, Delhi High Court has ordered all benches of its court and district courts to continue hearing urgent matters via video conferencing till August 13, 2021.

The order stated that for physical hearing in district courts, cases where the accused is in custody for more than 5 years or casespending in for more than 5 years will be prioritised. Meanwhile, physical hearing and video conferencing of cases will take place in the Delhi High Court.

The decision was taken due to a steady decline in coronavirus cases in the city.

