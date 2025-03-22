Advertisement
Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Forms Panel To Probe Allegation; Orders No Work Allocation

CJI constituted a three-member Committee to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member Committee to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge of the High Court of Delhi after the alleged cash was recovered from the latter's official residence.

The three-member panel consists of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

Following the SC Collegium recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma of Delhi HC to his parent High Court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him, Anil Tiwari, President, Allahabad High Court Bar Association said, "...If Rs 15 lakhs are found at the house of a common employee, then he is sent to jail. Cash worth Rs 15 crores is found at the house of a judge and he is being given 'Ghar Wapsi'. Is Allahabad High Court a dustbin?"

He further added that High Crourt Bar is standing against corruption and we will not welcome Verma in Allahabad.

"If he joins, we will sine die the Court and the lawyers will abstain from the Court...It is our demand that Justice Yashwant Varma should not be sent to Allahabad High Court..." he added, ANI reported.

Ealier, Delhi HC's Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya has submitted a report to CJI in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Varma's official residence.

Justice Upadhyaya submitted his report to the CJI on Friday after talking to all the authorities concerned, including the fire department and police.

