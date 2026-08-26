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Delhi High Court orders slum residents near PM’s residence to vacate within 6 weeks

The committee will oversee the rehabilitation process and ensure that the facilities promised by the government are made available to the residents.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
Delhi High Court orders slum residents near PM’s residence to vacate within 6 weeks
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Delhi High Court orders slum residents near PM’s residence to vacate within 6 weeks
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