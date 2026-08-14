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Delhi High Court, airport receives bomb threat a day before Independence day

The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, a day before Independence Day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Delhi High Court, airport receives bomb threat a day before Independence day
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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