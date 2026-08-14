/Delhi High Court, airport receives bomb threat a day before Independence day

The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, a day before Independence Day.
The High Court is in touch with the Delhi Police, furhter investigation underway.
A bomb threat has been received at the Delhi High Court through email.— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
Registrar General of the Delhi HC is in touch with the Delhi Police.
Details awaited.
Including the Delhi High Court, five locations in the national capital received bomb threats, a day before the country celebrates its 80th Independence Day, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.
According to the DFS, calls alleging bomb blasts were received concerning Jamnagar House, the Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex, the District Magistrate’s Office in Saket, Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the SDM Office at Delhi Cantt.
Fire tenders were sent to all five locations. However, officials said that no suspicious object or material had been found during the checks so far.
The latest threats come days after the Delhi Mayor’s office received an email on August 3 warning of multiple bomb blasts at the Red Fort on August 15. The email prompted Delhi Police and other security agencies to launch a security operation around the iconic monument.
After the Mayor’s office received the threat, it alerted Delhi Police and other agencies. Police personnel, bomb disposal teams and other security units were soon deployed at the Red Fort, where they carried out extensive searches and sanitisation of the premises, an official said.
Delhi Police sources said security around the area was subsequently strengthened and an investigation was initiated.
A separate bomb threat targeting the Red Fort on July 11 had also led to a major security response. Police and other agencies conducted a detailed search of the monument and surrounding area before determining that the threat was a hoax.
According to Delhi Police, the July threat originated from a call made to the Mumbai Police Control Room. The caller allegedly claimed that the historic Red Fort would be blown up. Mumbai Police immediately passed the information to the Delhi Police Control Room, which alerted the North District Police and triggered security measures.
After a thorough search, police found no suspicious object or explosive material and confirmed that the threat was false.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday, August 15. The Independence Day celebrations are expected to draw large crowds and will involve extensive movement restrictions across the capital.
(wit agencies input)
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