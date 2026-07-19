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Delhi High Court refuses Sonam Wangchuk’s wife's interim plea for private hospital transfer

The Delhi High Court declined interim relief to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife seeking his transfer to a private hospital, holding that the government’s decision to shift him from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital was not arbitrary.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Delhi High Court refuses Sonam Wangchuk’s wife's interim plea for private hospital transfer
Image Credit: IANS

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