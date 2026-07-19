In a special Sunday hearing on a plea filed by activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, the Delhi High Court declined to pass any interim order permitting him to be shifted to a private hospital of his own choice.
The court held that the government’s decision to move him from the Jantar Mantar protest site, where he had been on a hunger strike since June 28, to a hospital was not "an arbitrary action."
"Considering the fact that Mr. Sonam Wangchuck on his own volition did not check himself into any hospital facility, the Govt was within its rights to take such action as already stated," Justice Mini Pushkarna observed in the order, reported Live Law.
The Judge noted that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are closely monitoring his health and have only administered ORS (without sugar) and Potassium Chloride tablets with his consent. The Judge observed that, in light of this, it cannot be said that any force was used or that his bodily autonomy has been violated.
The Court also accepted the Centre’s submission that Wangchuk’s wife and brother have been granted access to him and provided with a separate room.
“Considering this, no interim order is required to be passed at this stage,” the Court observed, while issuing notice to the respondents on Angmo’s writ petition. The Centre has been directed to file its reply within three days.
After the order was dictated, the Additional Solicitor General requested the Court to record that doctors will have the right to make whatever interventions are necessary to save his life.
Considering this, Justice Pushkarna added in the order, “Mr. Wangchuk will cooperate with doctors in administering any medical intervention, as doctors feel.”
However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk, objected to this observation, arguing that it would permit forcing treatment on him against his consent. Justice Pushkarna clarified that she had not passed any direction and agreed to qualify the sentence by adding the words “if he chooses.”
The Additional Solicitor General, however, expressed concern that this qualification would create further complications, as it could allow Wangchuk to even refuse water. Ultimately, the observation was omitted from the order.
Sibal also urged the Court to direct the removal of police personnel from Wangchuk’s room. The Additional Solicitor General, however, disputed the presence of police officers there.
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