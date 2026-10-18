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  • /Delhi High Court upholds SIR procedure, directs voter to use Form 6 after address change

Delhi High Court upholds SIR procedure, directs voter to use Form 6 after address change

The petitioners had asked the High Court to direct the ECI to recast the procedure governing existing electors who could not be enumerated during the SIR.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Delhi High Court upholds SIR procedure, directs voter to use Form 6 after address change
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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